Patrice Schmitz Hall Dr. Patrice Schmitz Hall, 93, Olathe died April 7th. She lived a full life with many achievements including being the first principal at Bishop Miege, earning a PhD in Ed., and serving as the Director and on the Board of the Lakemary Center in Paola. She loved being an educator. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manford Hall in 2008. The funeral is Friday 4/12 at 10:00 at St. Paul Catholic Church 21650 W. 115th Terr. Olathe. Condolences may be offered at www.McGilley-Frye.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019