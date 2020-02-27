|
Patricia A. (Wyatt) Hanna Patricia A. (Wyatt) Hanna, 82, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away February 24, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10-11 am and services at 11 am at Abundant Life Baptist Church, 414 SW Persels, Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will follow at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association. Pat was born on August 5, 1937 in Grain Valley, MO. She was a strong Christian woman who was active in her church, loved spending time with family and friends, and was very involved her grandchildren's activities. Pat was a big fan of history, a good book and loved sharing stories of her family's history with others. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Wyatt, brothers, Leslie Wyatt and James R. Wyatt. Survivors include her daughter, Terri (Hanna) Davison and husband, Paul; son, Russ Hanna and wife, Allison; sister in-law, Janet Wyatt; 4 grandchildren, Chase Davison and wife, Kat; James Davison, Madeline Hanna, Andrew Hanna and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020