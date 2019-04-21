Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Johnson Obituary
Patricia A. Johnson 1933-2019 Patricia "Pat" Johnson passed away peacefully April 14th 2019. Born in Atkinson, NE, she met what would become her husband of 63 years in Kansas City in 1954. Pat is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Diane and Nancy, son Bob and 8 grandchildren. Pat is preceded in death by her oldest son Dan. Services will be held April 24th, 2019 at CHRIST THE KING Catholic Church located at 8510 Wornall Rd in Kansas City, MO. 64114. Visitation is 9:00AM followed by a funeral service at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CHRIST THE KING Food Pantry Arrangements: Fry-Bross& Spidle 816-628-4411
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.