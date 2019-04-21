|
Patricia A. Johnson 1933-2019 Patricia "Pat" Johnson passed away peacefully April 14th 2019. Born in Atkinson, NE, she met what would become her husband of 63 years in Kansas City in 1954. Pat is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Diane and Nancy, son Bob and 8 grandchildren. Pat is preceded in death by her oldest son Dan. Services will be held April 24th, 2019 at CHRIST THE KING Catholic Church located at 8510 Wornall Rd in Kansas City, MO. 64114. Visitation is 9:00AM followed by a funeral service at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CHRIST THE KING Food Pantry Arrangements: Fry-Bross& Spidle 816-628-4411
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019