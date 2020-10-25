Patricia A. WoodApril 27, 1943 - October 16, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Patricia Ann Wood, 77, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020, after a brief illness. Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA, to James and Margaret Sottolano. She is survived by four children: son and daughter-in-law, James Wood & Mahshid Moussavi; daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Anthony Henderson; son, Jeffrey Wood; and daughter and son-in-law, Amy & Brian Hance. She was a beloved grandmother to 12 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Nicholas, Kian, Christopher, Michael, James, Ryan, Jackson, Bryce, Gillian, Aidan, and Kate. She is also survived by a brother, James T. Sottolano, two sisters, Eileen Asbridge and Kathleen Sottolano, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She lived most of her life in Kansas City, MO, and was a retired systems analyst with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. In addition to spending time with her family, her great loves in life included reading, puzzles, gardening, and music. She was a friend, a neighbor, and a guide to those who loved her most. She will be dearly missed.Patricia wished not to have a formal memorial service, instead asking her friends and loved ones to remember her in their own ways, through peaceful reflection and good deeds for the world around us. Memorial contributions may be made to Patricia's favorite causes, including veterans' care, public television/radio, and public libraries.