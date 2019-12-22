Kansas City Star Obituaries
Patricia Allen


1920 - 2019
Patricia Allen Obituary
Patricia Allen 1920 2019 Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the Gatesworth on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Council Grove, KS, to Frank & Martha Fleming. She married her high school sweetheart Dr. Eugene Allen and lived in Mission Hills, KS. She attended Lindenwood College & Kansas State University when she pledged Pi Beta Phi. She was an active member of the Art Institute, Fireside, K.C. Young Matrons and a member of the Children's Cardia Board at Mercy Hospital. She was a member of Indian Hills C.C. and the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. She is survived by her twin daughters, Patricia Adam (John) of St. Louis and Pamela Mcllroy (Peter) of Pittsburgh; four grandsons, John Adam (Laura), David Adam (Jennifer), Jeff Mcllroy (Erica) and Robert Mcllroy (Shelly). She was our shining star and will forever be etched in our hearts. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Earnestine Burrell, Bell Holman, Birdie Harry and Andrea Nicholas. Services: Private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019
