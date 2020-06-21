Patricia Ann Biermann Patricia Ann Biermann (Pat or Patty), 87, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away quietly on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her children and listening to stories of her life as colorfully recounted by her dear little brother, Mickey. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri (Meyer & Holmes), followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Wichita, Kansas (13th Street and Woodlawn), beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. A funeral escort will lead those wishing to attend the burial to St. Mark Catholic Church's cemetery in Colwich, Kansas, where Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband, Henry. For the full obituary, please go to www.McGilleyStateLineChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.