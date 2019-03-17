Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
301 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL
Patricia Ann Black Smyth Patricia Ann Black Smyth, born June 5, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri; the daughter of the late Ernest Bateman Black and Faye Bunyan Black. She attended Miss Crosby's School and graduated from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA where she was a lifetime member of the Wellesley Friends of the Library Organization. She was a member of the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri. Mrs. Smyth was a long-time docent at the Art Institute of Chicago. Mrs. Smyth's husband, Nelson Edward Smyth, died in 1984. She is survived by 7 beloved Black-related nieces and nephews, 18 beloved Smyth-related nieces and nephews, and abundant grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 301 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Art Institute of Chicago (www.artic.edu) or The Santa Fe Opera (www.santafeopera.org). Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847 675-1990.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
