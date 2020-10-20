1/1
Patricia Ann Brumbach
1932 - 2020
Patricia Ann Brumbach
February 5, 1932 - October 16, 2020
Columbia, Missouri - Pat Brumbach, 88, of Columbia, MO passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lenoir Woods. Private graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lenoir Woods.
Pat was born February 5, 1932 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Oscar and Hazel Homan Rittle. She married Mark Brumbach in Reading, PA. She worked several years in a clerical position for Carpenter-Seals, and the IRS. She and Mark also enjoyed working the counter at their local Pizza Hut, and meeting those customers. Pat was more than a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a spitfire full of jokes to make you laugh. She spoke fondly of her beloved dog, Candy who we believe greeted her with a wagging tail at the gates of Heaven. Her legacy of laughter and energy will live on forever.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Brumbach; son, Scott (Ellen) Brumbach of Lake St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Rachel (Brandon) Harsell of Dardenne Prairie, MO and Allison (Nick) Boss of Defiance, MO; great-grandchildren; twin sister, Geri (Eddie) Esser of Reading, PA and sister Shirley Moore of Elizabethtown, PA; many nieces and nephews, and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, George Rittle.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
