Patricia Ann Dalton Patricia Dalton, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Patricia entered this life on July 9, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, born to the late Luther and Aner (Boys) Cyrus. She married Robert Dalton on September 19, 1950, and to this union five children were born. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dalton; a son, John Dalton and a brother. Patricia is survived by her children, Tom Dalton and wife, Claudine of Kansas City, Missouri, Jim Dalton and wife, Annette of Kansas City, Missouri, Vicki McDaniel and husband, Dennis of Indianapolis, Indiana, Terri Myers and husband, John of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of other family and friends who will dearly miss her. Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114, https://www.kchospice.org, (816) 363-2600.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020