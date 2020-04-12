Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Dalton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Dalton Obituary
Patricia Ann Dalton Patricia Dalton, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Patricia entered this life on July 9, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, born to the late Luther and Aner (Boys) Cyrus. She married Robert Dalton on September 19, 1950, and to this union five children were born. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dalton; a son, John Dalton and a brother. Patricia is survived by her children, Tom Dalton and wife, Claudine of Kansas City, Missouri, Jim Dalton and wife, Annette of Kansas City, Missouri, Vicki McDaniel and husband, Dennis of Indianapolis, Indiana, Terri Myers and husband, John of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of other family and friends who will dearly miss her. Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114, https://www.kchospice.org, (816) 363-2600.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -