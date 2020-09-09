Patricia Ann Downey Patricia Ann (Stablein) Downey, 88, of Shawnee, KS passed away September 3rd, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Pat was born on a warm summer day in Detroit, MI on August 23rd, 1932. She was the youngest of four children of Katherine and Paul Stablein Sr. and grew up in Kansas City, MO. Pat married William (Bill) Downey in October of 1954. She was the matriarch of the Downey family in Shawnee and is survived by her 11 children: Kathleen Downey, Susan (Mark) Roos, Andy Downey, Margaret (Ed) Jalbert, David (Christine) Downey, Julia (Dave) Lancaster, Paula Gardner, Roger (Robin) Downey, Ed (Lisa) Downey, Nancy (Lee) West, Chris (Erika) Downey, 26 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Services will be held at Church of the Nativity Leawood, KS on Friday September 11th starting with a Rosary at 12:30pm. More details are available at https://www.amosfamily.com/