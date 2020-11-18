Patricia Ann Gahr
November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Patricia Ann (O'Connor) Gahr joined her parents, two brothers, and her beloved daughter in Heaven on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a 6-year battle against pulmonary fibrosis. Pat received a much-needed lung transplant from a hero donor, but complications resulting in an infection throughout her body made it necessary for us to say goodbye to this wonderful wife, mother, sister, cousin, "Mamie," friend, and more.
Her family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK, for their loving care.
"Patsy" was born on October 5, 1949 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center in Fairborn, Ohio. The second child of four and only daughter of a military couple, she moved around with her family, easily making friends wherever she went, resulting in a very full address book (and another address book and another address book). After marrying a military man herself in 1972, she continued to add to those address books, lovingly keeping track of her family and friends.
With those connections being so important to her, she was one of the biggest pieces of glue that held the large extended family (and family of friends) together. While never one to seek the spotlight, she tirelessly operated behind the scenes to bring the people she loved into the same spaces for togetherness, happiness, and joy. Her Thanksgivings were the thankfullest, her Christmases were the merriest, her Easters were the Easterest (Don't even get us started on her St. Patrick's Days) and any other time she was a part of making happy celebrations happen, they were the happiest.
While family and friends may have been her greatest joy, she was an accomplished woman on other merits as well. She returned to school in her 30s to be a dental hygienist, a job she did so well that her kids actually started to believe in flossing. She worked as the Community Liaison Officer at the American Embassy in Denmark leading outreach and community-building efforts (while never quite mastering the Danish language), and she was a caregiver to more than a few kids, who, along with their parents, remember her fondly.
As well as she did these things, though, the thing she did best was love the people in her life, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren, who will forever carry that love with them. They will remember her for her big heart, bright and positive spirit, and ability to love her people a whole life long, which she absolutely did and which they will try to carry on in her memory. God bless you, Mom.
Pat leaves behind a loving family, including her husband Fred, sons Matt and Jake, daughters-in-law Kelly and Katie, and her grandkids, Jack, Shea, Cade, and Sam.
Due to COVID-19, services for Pat will be private to her most immediate family but will be live-streamed for others to view. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can safely include other family and friends.
The Gahr family encourages you to consider being an organ donor, and in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to an organ donation organization of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com