Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Patricia Ann Gaither

Patricia Ann Gaither Obituary
Patricia Ann Gaither Patricia Ann Gaither, 72, of KCK passed away on 6/20/19. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 6/25 from 1:00-2:00 with Funeral Services to follow at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home,701 N. 94 th St. Kansas City, KS 66112. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Patricia was born on 1/26/1947 to Thomas and Margaret Perry in KCK. She was a homemaker and loved reading romance novels. Her pride and joy was spending time with her beloved family. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Gaither, Jr.; her parents, Thomas and Margaret Perry; her brother, Marvin Perry; stepson Michael Gaither; and grandson, Jesse Wilson. She is survived by her son, James Lee Wilson and fiancé Kerrie Winkler; her grandchildren, Jennifer Lesher, Heather Lesher, Benjamin Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Jason Brinsfield, and Riley Wilson; her stepson, James E. Gaither III, her grandchildren, James Gaither, Kevin Gaither, and Samantha Gaither; her brother, Thomas Perry, and his wife, Joyce Perry, along with twenty grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 24, 2019
