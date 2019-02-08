|
Patricia Ann (Curry) Galloway Patricia Ann (Curry) Galloway, age 84, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 1st, with family by her side. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Galloway of Liberty, son Chris Galloway and wife Shannon of Liberty, son Chet Galloway and wife Danie of Kearney, son Charles Galloway II and wife Pam of Dothan, Alabama, many beloved Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren and a large extended family. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, the love of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at 11 am, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 534 Regent Street, Excelsior Springs MO 64024. A celebration of life with the family will be held following the Service at the Elk's Lodge, 421 S Titus Avenue, Excelsior Springs MO 64024. Interment of her ashes will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patricia's memory to St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 8, 2019