Patricia Ann Jackson Miller Patricia Ann Jackson Miller, age 69, passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Raytown, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Merrill. She is survived by her husband, William T. Miller, mother Marleen Merrill, daughter Lea Remigio, son Casey E. Jackson, and step-son Zachary Miller. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce Merrill, Cynthia Jo Riggs, and Barbara Merrill Keogh. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In the meantime, the family welcomes your memories and photos of Patricia on her obituary and Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program or Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church would best honor her.



