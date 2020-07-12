Patricia Ann (Higgins) Kavanaugh Patricia Ann (Higgins) Kavanaugh, was born June 26, 1932 and passed away on July 6, 2020. She was known as "Granny" or "Chatty Patty" by those who loved her dearest, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 6th. Patty leaves behind three children, Deborah, Kevin, and Sean, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, and son, Michael. She will be remembered for her faith and love of her family, including her church family at St. Agnes. In her younger days, she enjoyed tennis and weekends at the lake. She also had a scooter, and was often seen riding around the neighborhood and to the store. She worked at Ranchview floral for a number of years and always had beautiful floral arrangements and holiday decorations. She will forever be remembered for her unique perspective on things, and her Patty-isms will continue to live on through her family and friends. Per Patricia's request, a private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to St. Agnes Parish. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 913-438-6444