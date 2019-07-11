Patricia "Peggy" Ann Lane January 3, 1934 July 9, 2019 Peggy Lane of Mission Hills, KS, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. There will also be a visitation from 9:45am to 10:15am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church prior to the service. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00am in St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO. Peggy was born in Memphis, TN, on January 3, 1934, to Fennell Lowery Wright and Ozema Harris Wright. She grew up on a cotton and dairy farm in Nesbit, MS. After finishing high school in Hernando, MS, she graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and received a B.A. degree in music from LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. Her career as a Stewardess from 1955 to 1957 was with American Airlines based in Dallas, TX. On June 21, 1957, Peggy married her beloved husband, Al Lane. They spent 52 wonderful years together sharing his careers with TWA and the Kansas Legislature. Through the years, their family enjoyed many travels and adventures while making new friends around the world. They spent many relaxing times with family and friends at their homes in St. Thomas, USVI, and Lake Lotawana, MO. As a stay at home Mom, Peggy dedicated her life to her family; she always felt it was her favorite accomplishment. With her love for music, Peggy taught piano to children for ten years. She was involved in her children's activities as a Girl Scout Leader, Campfire Leader, and Cub Scout Den Mother. Peggy enjoyed giving neighborhood Christmas caroling parties, get togethers, and the big "50 years on Sagamore Road Celebration" before she moved to Santa Marta Retirement Home in Olathe, KS in 2016. In her new home, she enjoyed making many new friends and reviving her love for Bridge. For over 50 years Peggy was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she was on Altar Guild, in Trinity Guild, Chairman of the Circle of Grace prayer group, and a member of the Order of St. Luke's. She was a lifelong member of PTA; Delta Delta Delta sorority; PEO Chapter F; Stephens College Alumnae; and the American Airlines National Kiwi Club, where she received the national Kiwi Club Award for outstanding dedication and service in 2019. Through her deep faith and trust in the Lord, she was blessed to conquer multiple cancers over many years. She is survived by her four children, Sheryl Turner (Rod), Leslie LaNave, Linda Coskun (Battal), and Al Lane, Jr. (Kim); six grand-children, Michael Turner, Josh LaNave, Ellis Bryant, Megan Pence, Rachel LaNave, Kaitlyn Coskun, two step-grandsons, Jamie Coskun and Jason Coskun; three great grandchildren, Lael Turner, Logan Bryant, and Wynne Turner. She also leaves behind her sister, Nancy June Burkett (Bill), her brother, Marion Wright (Jerri), her sister-in-law, Alice Lane, and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Al, her parents, Lowery and Ozema Wright, and her brother, Frank Wright. Her favorite stained glass window at her church was the one with Jesus praying, "Not my will, but Thine be done." Peggy always said, "What a wonderful life!" and "The sun is always shining above the clouds." Peggy was sustained in life by her deep faith, love of family, her many loyal and devoted friendships, and her church. Memorial Donations may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund at 6401 Wornall Terrace, KCMO 64113, https://standrewkc.org or St. Jude's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, https://stjude.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019