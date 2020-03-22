Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Philips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips Obituary
Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips, 71, Overland Park, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Feb 3, 2020. Patty attended Shawnee Mission North High School and Pittsburg State University. Patty was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Amber and her parents Nick Mitchell Sr. and Sug Priest. She is survived by her siblings Barbara Firestone, Nick Mitchell Jr (Lesa), and Mary Kinney and Patty's furry friend, Nicky. Patty played a leading role in the lives of her nieces and nephews; Karen Gibson, Sarah Canaday, Whitney Small, Abigail Mitchell, Nick Mitchell and Maxwell Mitchell and their children. Additional survivors include many, many cousins, family members and friends. Each of those persons has so many loving memories of what a gentle, kind and fun soul Patty possessed and all of us were all blessed to have her in our lives. We will have a graveside memorial on March 28th at 10:30am at Maple Hill Cemetery. In honor of Patty, we will host a celebration of her life, this ceremony will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com and she would have welcomed donations in her honor to the Pan Foundation
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -