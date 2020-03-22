|
Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips Patricia Ann Mitchell Philips, 71, Overland Park, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Feb 3, 2020. Patty attended Shawnee Mission North High School and Pittsburg State University. Patty was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Amber and her parents Nick Mitchell Sr. and Sug Priest. She is survived by her siblings Barbara Firestone, Nick Mitchell Jr (Lesa), and Mary Kinney and Patty's furry friend, Nicky. Patty played a leading role in the lives of her nieces and nephews; Karen Gibson, Sarah Canaday, Whitney Small, Abigail Mitchell, Nick Mitchell and Maxwell Mitchell and their children. Additional survivors include many, many cousins, family members and friends. Each of those persons has so many loving memories of what a gentle, kind and fun soul Patty possessed and all of us were all blessed to have her in our lives. We will have a graveside memorial on March 28th at 10:30am at Maple Hill Cemetery. In honor of Patty, we will host a celebration of her life, this ceremony will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com and she would have welcomed donations in her honor to the Pan Foundation
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020