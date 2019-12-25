|
|
Patricia Ann Schroer Patricia Ann Schroer, 76, of Kansas City, passed away to be with her Lord on December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Friday, December 27 at Christ Lutheran Church, with visitation from 12-1:00pm. Burial will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to KC Pet Project. Patricia was born on February 20, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Ted and Mildred (Palmer) Schumaker. She fostered over 40 children and established one of the first group homes in the Northland for special needs kids. Patricia had so much love in her heart for everyone; she will be dearly missed. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and is survived by her five children: Teresa Grace, Michael Aven (wife, Debi Sue), Kristi Ellison, Wendy Fife (husband, T.J.) and Nicole Aven; grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Lindsay, Lauren, Hanna, Clara, Holden, Isabella, Lauren, Connor Paul, Cassie, Tristin, Erica, and Tyler; and great grandchildren: Christopher, Robert, and Jersey. Patricia is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Oehrke and Linda Roark.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019