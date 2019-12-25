Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schroer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Schroer


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Schroer Obituary
Patricia Ann Schroer Patricia Ann Schroer, 76, of Kansas City, passed away to be with her Lord on December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Friday, December 27 at Christ Lutheran Church, with visitation from 12-1:00pm. Burial will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to KC Pet Project. Patricia was born on February 20, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Ted and Mildred (Palmer) Schumaker. She fostered over 40 children and established one of the first group homes in the Northland for special needs kids. Patricia had so much love in her heart for everyone; she will be dearly missed. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and is survived by her five children: Teresa Grace, Michael Aven (wife, Debi Sue), Kristi Ellison, Wendy Fife (husband, T.J.) and Nicole Aven; grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Lindsay, Lauren, Hanna, Clara, Holden, Isabella, Lauren, Connor Paul, Cassie, Tristin, Erica, and Tyler; and great grandchildren: Christopher, Robert, and Jersey. Patricia is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Oehrke and Linda Roark.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -