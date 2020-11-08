1/1
Patricia Ann Shannon
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Shannon
December 21, 1925 - November 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Patricia Ann Shannon (age 94) passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Pat was born in Edina, Missouri on December 21, 1925; one of five children to Frank and Mary Belle McManus. The family relocated to Kansas City where Pat attended St. Agnes Academy and Avila College. Fixed up on a blind date, Pat met and married a handsome Irishmen, Robert E. Shannon in 1949, and together they were blessed with a full life raising eight children.
Pat lived a faith-filled life, with an unwavering devotion to her family and friends. To know Pat, was to know three things, her lifelong devotion to St. Jude, her inability to sit still while listening to her beloved jazz music, and that her signature color was pink. To be in her company assured everyone would be "in the pink" by her infectious smile and undeniable lust for life. She made all feel so welcome with her opening, "tell me all about you, what's going on."
Second only to her love of family, was Pat's enormous commitment to giving back to the community. She dedicated the last 30 years of her life volunteering six days a week at Children's Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), The Children's Place, Catholic Charities TurnStyles Thrift Store, St. Joseph's Hospital, Seton Center and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert E. Shannon, sons Gregory James Shannon, James Joseph Shannon, Kevin Patrick Shannon, her parents, Frank and Mary Belle McManus and four siblings, Richard McManus, Frank McManus, Mildred McDonnell and John McManus. She is survived by her five children, Susan (Paul) Riederer, Nancy (Vaughn) Allen, Mary Ann Shannon, Dan (Shelly) Shannon, Bob (Leigh) Shannon, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many endearing nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,13615 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, Kansas on November 14, 2020 at 10:30 am, with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Given the challenges created by the COVID pandemic, the Mass will also be live streamed and can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/XIsbHJlYP4Y. A Celebration of Life reception honoring Pat's legacy will take place at a later date and will require dancing shoes.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of her incredible example and values in life, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Place,
https://www.childrensplacekc.org/ways-to-help/donate/ and Children's Center for the Visually Impaired, https://ccvi.org/donate-today.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved