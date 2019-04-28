|
Patricia Ann Smith Patricia Ann Smith, 92, of Bishop Spencer Place, Kansas City, MO, died Monday, March 25. She was born December 8, 1926, in Kansas City, the daughter of the late Earl Fromme and Alice (Fromme) Settle. She survived her former husband, Donald Whitney Klein of Des Moines, IA and Port St Lucie, FL; her late husband Clifford B. Smith III of Kansas City, and her youngest daughter Gayle Klein Purdy. She is survived by her daughter Mary Alice Klein, Mitchellville, IA; her grandson William Purdy, Overland Park, KS; her step daughter Allison Bartlett, Salisbury, MD; step grandchildren Robyn Smith and Danny Smith, Helena, MT; sister Earlyn Hart, Albuquerque, NM, and nieces Pattie Marshall, Kansas City, MO, and Suzi Reznicek, Dixon, MO. Pat grew up in Jefferson City, MO and the Lake of the Ozarks area; as an adult, she lived in Topeka, KS, Nashville, TN, Des Moines, Port St Lucie and Kansas City. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge and loved to travel. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Kansas City, and its Trinity Guild. A memorial service will be at 2 pm Thursday May 16th at the church. No flowers or gifts are requested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019