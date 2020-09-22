Patricia Ann Smith Patricia Ann Smith (nee Young) died at her home in Overland Park, Kansas on Friday morning, September 18, 2020. Her life in this world ended after a determined battle with cancer at the age of 85. Pat was born December 17, 1934 in Atlantic, Iowa to Kenneth Walter Young and Mary Emeline Young (nee Bean). In 1958, Pat met Dean Raymond Smith at Old Mission Methodist Church in Fairway, Kansas. The couple were married for nearly 62 years. Pat worked as a teacher of kindergarten and 2nd grade early in her career and later served as the librarian at the South Park Elementary School in Merriam, Kansas, and for a time in the Johnson County Library system. She was an active member for many years at Old Mission United Methodist Church. Pat is survived by her husband Dean, by her brother Richard Young (Laurita), by her children Ron Smith; Mardi House (Ted); and Lisa Take (Gregory); and by her four grandchildren Benjamin House; Catherine Haynes (Bryan); Daniel House and Elizabeth Take; as well as her nephew Daniel Young (Jennifer) and their children Jordan and Lila. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. A private service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Old Mission United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, Old Mission United Methodist Church, or LL Dog Rescue. A full obituary is available for viewing at the website of Porter Funeral Home, https://www.porterfuneralhome.com