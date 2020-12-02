1/1
Patricia Ann Snowden
December 9, 1929 - November 28, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Patricia A. Snowden, 91, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and friend passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by family in Overland Park, Kansas on November 28th, 2020.
"Pat" was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1929 and attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri where she received a teaching degree. She married Robert Snowden in 1950 and began her career as a schoolteacher. Pat was featured in the American Children's Television Series, Romper Room, as "Miss Pat." She was an active lifelong member of Leawood United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and a sister of The PEO Chapter GM. She was passionate about her volunteer work at Wilhelmina Gill homeless shelter where she liked to help and serve the less fortunate. She was an avid reader and loved her book club. Pat enjoyed watching sports and talking KU basketball with her friends and family. She never missed an opportunity to send a card, a sweet note or offer her love and support to anyone in need. Pat will be remembered for her heart of gold, graceful ways, and strong faith.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert E Snowden in 1999. Pat is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Gretchen Snowden, daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Joe Moses, and adoring grandchildren, Austin Moses, Hudson Moses, and Paige Moses.
A private family service will be held at Leawood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of sending flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 West 95th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66206 in honor of Patricia Snowden. Patricia will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her husband at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Richmond, Missouri.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
