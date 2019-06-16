Kansas City Star Obituaries
Patricia Ann (Hobson) Sweaney Patricia Ann (Hobson) Sweaney, 81, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, Missouri. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Buffalo, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, Ann asked that donations be made to Village Hospice at John Knox Village. Ann was born on September 10, 1937 to the late Richard Elmer and Jessie May Hobson in Leeton, Missouri. She graduated from Leeton High School in Leeton, Missouri and Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri. She was married to Olif E. "Bud" Sweaney, who preceded her in death on September 16th, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters. She is survived by a special sister-in-law, June Vogels of Buffalo, MO; two nieces; cousins; and special friends. Ann was a member of the Raytown Baptist Church since 1966. A special thanks to all the nursing staff and hospice nurses at John Knox! Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
