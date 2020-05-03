Patricia Ann Wahlstedt Patricia Ann Donahue Wahlstedt, 83, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020. Pat was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Indianapolis in 1937 to Jean and Robert (Bob) Donahue, Pat spent her childhood years there with her parents, her sister Barbara, and her beloved grandparents, Mama and Pap. Pat attended Indiana University where she was active in Pi Beta Phi sorority and in Sigma Beta Tau Nursing Honorary. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Nursing degree. She moved to her first job on Coronado Island in California where she met her husband Jack, a naval officer stationed at North Island. Soon after, Pat and Jack married on September 29, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana and settled in Kansas City, Missouri, Jack's hometown, and their first residence was on Kansas City's Country Club Plaza. They returned to the Plaza for weekend getaways on their anniversary throughout their life. In the early years of marriage, Pat and Jack lived in Mission Hills, Ks. where she was a full-time mother of three young and rambunctious boys. She was a proponent of the Equal Rights Amendment and active in the women's movement. After the boys reached school age, she worked at the Visiting Nurses Association, treasuring those moments with, particularly, the aging and lonely. In retirement, Pat nurtured her many interests. She was a Catholic and her religious faith underpinned the way she lived her life. She fostered a Somali family through Catholic Charities. She planned adult education programs for her church. She grew a lush garden and gave small dinner parties where she presided not only over a beautiful table setting and delicious food, but lively conversations peppered with laughter that went well into the night. At Claridge Court she nurtured new friendships and activities. She continued her love of KU's Jayhawks, a longtime avid pastime and passion. But, most of all, Pat treasured her family, long distance phone calls, handwritten notes, family gatherings and photographs were the highlights of Pat's life. She is survived by her sister Barbara McDade and three sons Eric (wife Diane, and children Eric, Elizabeth and John), Mike (wife Laura, and sons Alexander, Nathan and Garrett), and John (wife Cathy and sons Joseph Compton and Jacob Compton). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities, Arthritis Foundation, KU Medical Center School of Nursing. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, a memorial will be held at a later date. Please send your name and contact information to PatWMemorial@gmail.com to be updated.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.