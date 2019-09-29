Kansas City Star Obituaries
Patricia Ann (Bellah) Welker

Patricia Ann Bellah Welker Patricia Ann Bellah Welker, 92, of Belton, Missouri passed away on September 24, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Home. Pat was born on November 26, 1926 in Ottawa, Kansas to Albert and Nellie Deering. She married Elmer Bellah in 1946. They were married 41 years. Together they had two sons, John and James. She worked at BMA, Greenhouse Flowers and retired from the Marine Corp office in 1982. In 1993 she married Ivan Welker. They were married 18 years until his death. She was a devoted member of South Broadland Presbyterian Church since 1963. She sang in the choir for over 20 years. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Elmer Bellah in 1987, her second husband Ivan Welker in 2011 and her son John Bellah in 2015. Pat is survived by her son James (Karen) Bellah, grandson Steven Bellah, great-granddaughter Abigail and nieces, nephews and step-children. A Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Monday, September 30 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will take place in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
