Patricia Anne "Pat" Ellison


1934 - 2019
Patricia Anne "Pat" Ellison Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Anne Ellison Patricia "Pat" Anne Ellison, 85, of Kansas City, MO, passed away November 27, 2019 at the Liberty Hospital. She was born August 3, 1934 in Braymer, MO to Bill and Laverne (Hankins) Shively. Pat is survived by her husband, Paul, her daughter Kizan Williams; son, Mathew (Mary) Shepherd; step-son Russell (Kathy) Ellison; stepdaughters, Anne (John) Hopkins, Amy (Tom) Clapham; sister, Jo Elayne (J.W.) Page; four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, one great grandchild and nine step great grandchildren. She loved them all. Preceding her in death were her parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Robert Crocket. Pat taught in public schools in MO for 33 years after earning a bachelors, masters, and specialist degree from University of Central MO. She retired from the North Kansas City School District in 1992. Pat was a talented and creative person. She loved to plant and nourish flowers of all kinds and making a beautiful yard. Pat was an excellent painter, covering her walls with her accomplishments as well as giving her paintings to others to enjoy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm, Sunday, December 8th at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO 64068. Memorial services will be 11:00am, Monday, December 9 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019
