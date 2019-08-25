Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
(816) 322-2995
Patricia Anne Vandervort Stiles

Patricia Anne Vandervort Stiles Obituary
Patricia Anne Vandervort Stiles Patricia Anne Vandervort Stiles, 81 of Belton Missouri, wife of the late Dean E. Stiles; passed away Thursday evening August 22, 2019 with family. Born September 16, 1937 in Toronto Ontario Canada, Patricia was the daughter of the late Alexander F. Blaney and Ethel O'Rourke Blaney. Patricia and her family emigrated from Canada to the United States, early in her life and grew up in Kendall Wisconsin. In 1970, Patricia moved to Kansas City Missouri, and later to Belton Missouri, where she would live out the rest of her life. Patricia was an Entrepreneur and built a successful business, managing and investing in real estate rental properties, and apartment complexes. In 2003, Patricia opened Carnegie Village Retirement Community in Belton Missouri; one of the finest retirement communities in Missouri. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Dean, brother Alex F. Blaney Jr., and sister Sandra L. Blaney. She is survived by sons; Merlyn O. Vandervort and his wife Dawn of Lake Ozark MO., Gerald A. Vandervort and his wife Ingrid of Topeka KS.; 3 daughters; Cathy J. Rand and her husband Roger of Osage Beach MO., Gloria L. Hollandsworth and her husband Nick of Marshall MO., Valerie A. Littrell and her husband Steve of Lake Ozark, MO, 10 grandchildren, and 9 greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by her brother James G. Blaney and his wife Mona of Wisconsin Dells, WI. A visitation will be held Tuesday August 27 at 11:00am with services following at 12:00, at McGilley and George Funeral Home, 611 Chestnut Belton, MO 64012. Patricia will be laid to rest Thursday morning at 10:00am in the Glenwood Cemetery in Kendall, Wisconsin.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
