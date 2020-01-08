|
|
Patricia Asher Patricia "Patty" Jean (White) Asher, 80, of Kansas City, KS, died January 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Patty was born September 27, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to Earl and Pauline (Spencer) White. Patty married Roy Lee Asher on July 16, 1966. Together they raised four children and were married for 51 years. Patty retired after 20 years at The Brinkmann Corp. where she was a quality control inspector. She was a member of Shawnee Boulevard Christian Church where she served several years as a deaconess. Patty is remembered for singing to her children and grandchildren, dancing to good music, her love of puzzles, and her dedication to her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Asher; her father Earl White; her mother Pauline Caruthers; her step-father Gene Caruthers; her son Thomas "Ronnie" Amos; her sister, Della Hawes; and her brothers Billy Caruthers and Donald Caruthers. She is survived by her sisters Linda Walters, Betty McNally (Jack), Diana Tucci, and Joyce Lowe (Aaron); her daughters Sherry Asher, Lisa Sulzen, and Lora Asher; her grandchildren Thomas Amos, Heather Amos, Leann Bailey, Lilie Kloiber, Carissa Sulzen, Tyler Asher, and Matthew Eisele; and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. January 10 at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Dr., Kansas City, KS. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. January 11, and burial will directly follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020