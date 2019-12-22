|
|
Patricia Browne Sullivan Patricia (Paddi) Anne Browne Sullivan passed away on December 13. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J Sullivan, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her beloved parents, James Robert (Jim) and Margaret Flavin Browne; seven sisters, Sr. Mary Elizabeth Browne, CSJ, Marguerite Dehner, Sr. Dorothy Browne CSJ, Catherine Freund, Therese Goetz, Sr. Virginia Browne, CSJ, Delores Browne; and three brothers, James R (Bob) Browne, John (Jack) Browne and Edward Browne. Paddi and John shared their mutual passion for family, friends, the Catholic Church and their Irish heritage. They traveled the world and particularly cherished their time with family and friends at "Radharc Alainn" and the "Knocknagoshal Cottage" in County Kerry, Ireland. Paddi attended Redemptorist Grade School and High School and Sara-jon Hooley College. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Redemptorist) Church, a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher, and Ladies Order of the Hibernians. Over the years she was active and contributed generously to many civic and charitable organizations. She was the former Executive Director for the Municipal Art Commission of Kansas City. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and burial in St Mary Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to Redemptorist Church. Paddi went home to Jesus and she will be missed by all who knew her. Online condolence may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019