Patricia Coughlin
1934 - 2020
Patricia Coughlin
April 26, 1934 - October 1, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Patricia J. Coughlin, 86, Overland Park, KS passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Church of the Holy Cross; entombment in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Amos Family Funeral Home, where a rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. Rosary will be livestreamed at 8:30 a.m. Wed on the Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook page and funeral mass at 10:00 am Wed at holycrossopks.org. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 W. 93rd St., Overland Park, KS 66212.
Patricia was born April 26, 1934 in Kansas City, KS to Herman L. and Elizabeth A. Powell. She was employed with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, retiring in 1972. While at Panhandle Eastern, Patricia met Jack Coughlin. They were married on Nov. 15, 1969 at Conception Abbey, Coception , MO.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne Wesselmann. Survivors include her hus-band of 50 years, Jack Coughlin; sister, Jeanne Radmacher; and many nieces and nephews. Covid restriction will apply. Mask will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
OCT
7
Rosary
08:30 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
