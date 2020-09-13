1/1
Patricia Cummings Charles
Patricia Cummings Charles Patricia Cummings Charles, 68, Kansas City, MO, formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away on September 7, 2020. Trish was born on May 25, 1952 in Clinton, MO to Bettye and Robert Cummings. She was raised in Sedalia, MO and graduated from the University of Chicago. She worked in the publishing industry, most recently as the Editor-in-Chief of the Observer Magazine at the University of Hartford. After retiring, she moved to Kansas City to be close to family and to live on the Plaza, something she had wanted since she was a girl. Trish was preceded in death by her parents and two infant siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nora Lindner & spouse Jonathan, Hattiesburg, MS; brother David Cummings & spouse Jennifer, Overland Park, KS; partner John Quinn, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art or Kansas City PBS.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
