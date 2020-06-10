Patricia Duffy Schranz
1947 - 2020
Patricia Duffy Schranz Patricia Duffy Schranz, 72, of Stilwell, Kansas, passed away on June 8th, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House. Pat was born on November 12th, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles Gavan and Lucille Shannon Duffy. She attended Bishop Hogan High School where she graduated in 1966. She then worked at the American Academy of Family Physicians for 15 years, serving as the Assistant to the Controller. She married Edward "Skip" Schranz on November 24th, 1973, and they remained married for 44 years until his passing in 2018. Following her "retirement" at age 40, she and Skip traveled to China, the Caribbean, and numerous countries in Europe. In her free time, she also enjoyed shopping and visiting with her high school friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip, her parents, Gavan and Lucille, her brother, Gavan, and her sister-in-law, Colleen. She is survived by her sister, Shannon Kammerer (Tim), brother-in-law, Steve Schranz, and nephews Anthony Kammerer, Gavan Duffy IV, Sean Duffy, Steve Schranz, and Eric Schranz. A graveside service will be held on at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemeteryon Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Catholic Cemeteryon
