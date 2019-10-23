Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Patricia E. Farnan


1952 - 2019
Patricia E. Farnan Obituary
Patricia E. Farnan Patricia E. Farnan passed away October 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Guardian Angels Church at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30am at the church prior to Mass. Patty was born February 24, 1952 to Leonard and Pauline Farnan in Kansas City, MO. She attended Guardian Angels and Bishop Lillis, Class of 1971. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Linda and brothers, Gerald and Edward. Patty is survived by her brother Steve; nieces Christina and Sandy; nephews Anthony, Stephen, Jr., James, Matthew and Mark. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
