Patricia Fitzgerald Rasmussen Patricia Fitzgerald Rasmussen joined her husband Leo in heaven on January 26, 2020. She was born March 17, 1937 to Florence and Raymond Fitzgerald of Elma, Iowa, the first of nine children. Patricia grew up in Northern Iowa, graduating from New Hampton High School. She met Leo Rasmussen while working across the hall from his USDA office. They married in 1958 and began their journey of a fun and fabulous life together bound by God, hard work, and devotion. After living in New Hampton and Cedar Rapids IA and Richmond IN, they and their four children were transferred to Leawood, KS in 1974 and have attended Cure of Ars Catholic Church since that time. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, friend and homemaker. Throughout her life she enjoyed golfing, traveling, cooking, sewing, bridge, and spending time with family and friends. Making sure that everyone felt loved and welcomed in her home was one of her greatest gifts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leo Rasmussen, her son-in-law, Greg Hodak, and by her brothers Gene and Jack Fitzgerald. Patricia is survived by her children, TJ (Lynn) Rasmussen of Olathe, Jane Rasmussen Hodak of Dallas, Mark (Maureen) Rasmussen of Prairie Village, Sarah (David) Hegarty of Leawood. She treasured her grandchildren Joe (Melanie), Peter (Maddie), Kirsten and Tom Rasmussen, Sarah Jane (Graham) Perry, Will Schneider, Megan and Daniel Hegarty. She leaves six remaining brothers and sisters along with many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206 on Thursday, January 30th at 11am. A visitation will start at 10am at the Church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's honor to Catholic Charities or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. A special thank you to the caregivers at Prairie Elder Care and Ascend Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020