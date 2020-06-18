Patricia Frances (Martin) Rellihan Patricia Frances (Martin) Rellihan was born on January 9th, 1935, in Green Leaf, Kansas, to parents Beatrice (Fagen) and Matthew F. Martin. On Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at the age of 85 years old, our Heavenly Father called her back home. Patricia was blessed with one brother Merlin (Mert) and three sisters Barbara, Virginia and Charlotte. As a young child her family moved to Kansas City and she attended Holy Cross Elementary School and Bishop Glennon High School. Upon reaching high school, she developed a "crush" on her best friend's (Mary Sue Rellihan, (Cosentino) brother, Jerry Joe Rellihan. They were wed in Holy Matrimony on February 14th, 1953. They were blessed with the gift of seven children: Kathy, Janice and her husband Bob (Geddes), Sharon and her wife Deb, Jerry Joe and his wife Kerrie, Brenda, Matthew, and Susan and her husband Tom (Coovert). Her children were her greatest accomplishment. Patricia was the wonderful Grandmother to sixteen grandchildren, Matthew, Kaylee, Caitlin (Jon), Bo, Patrick, Jerry Joe, Jodie, Jed, Eric (Courtney) Sara (JD), Nathan, Colin, Tommy (Hannah), Cody (Caroline), Haley, Holly (Dyson), who all treasured their time with her. She was the proud Great Grandmother to Ciara, Riyah, Karma, Kasia, Teagan, Cora, Olivia, Emma, Jaxon, Charlee and Thomas. She will be watching with hugs and smiles from above when her newest great-grandbaby is born in September. Patricia had many roles during her lifetime: daughter, mother, wife, grandma, aunt, friend, and more. She was a devout loyal Catholic having been involved in several parishes in the area including St. Bernadette's, Holy Spirit and St. Sabina. She was constantly offering prayers of thanksgiving for all of life's joys and blessings. Patricia enjoyed the simpler pleasures of life, like bowling with friends and family, playing cards, sitting around the kitchen table with her sisters visiting, watching her kids and grandkids activities. Her home was an open door. All those who entered were treated as family. Her family was her whole heart, and her soul was ignited in their presence. She was the mother you dream of, the one you were lucky to have. She was a doting grandmother who spoiled her grandchildren with constant care and support - never missing a game, event or moment. . The family would like to express the utmost gratitude to Jennifer Parker and Penny Porter, for providing companionship, compassion and care in the toughest of times along with all the team members from Hospice. Patricia is proceeded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Matthew, her son Matthew, her brother Merlin, sisters Barbara, Virginia and Charlotte, son-in-law Terry, sister-in-law Mary Sue, brother-in-laws Earl and Dante, nieces Kim and Julie, nephews Jim, John, Chris, George, Michael, Jeff and Jamie, whom are welcoming her with loving arms into Heaven. She is survived by her six children, sixteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her brother-in-laws Jim Bob, George and Philip, her sister-in-law Barbara, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Patricia last saw the Love of her Life in 1989 and they will be reunited upon her instant arrival into Heaven, while the chorus of angels and saints joyfully sing. Visitation will be held on Friday the 19th of June at 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m., at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Belton, Mo; followed by a Private Family Funeral Mass to be held at 12:00 noon, at the Church, followed by Internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MS Society, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Dementia Society. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 18, 2020.