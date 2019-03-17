Home

Patricia Irene (Ward) Davis Patricia Davis, 80, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas died of health complications on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at AdventHealth Care Center Shawnee. She was preceded in death by husbands Billy Joe Lytle and Jerry Don Davis. Survivors include her children Dianna J. (Deborah) Lytle, Douglas P. Lytle, Brian L. (Diana Hartzler) Davis, and Scott H. Davis; grandchildren, Jordan T. Davis (Jason) Schalk, Mackenzie L. Davis, Allie K. Davis, Sydney H. Davis; great-grandchildren, Bentley J., Braydon R., and Britain L. Schalk. She is remembered by her family as a constant champion for her children and an adoring grandmother. A special thanks to the staff at AdventHealth Care Center for the years of loving care they provided. The family requests that Memorials be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66202, www.americanstroke.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
