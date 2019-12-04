|
|
Patricia J. Zamora Patricia J. Zamora, 82 of KCMO, entered into eternal peace on Nov. 28, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, at the Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Church, 2544 Madison Ave. KCMO. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. She is survived by her children, Patrick, Marie, Tina (Romero), Jesus, Pedro (Helen), Sally (Felix), Lina (Rob), Rita (Jonatan Sr.), Juanita (Clark), Maria (Greg), Tino, Porfirio, Rafael Jr (Jayne), Ray (Michelle), Yeni and all those she considered her children. She also leaves her sisters, Nellie, Toni (Charles), Jeannie, Mary Lou (Reyes), Susana (Jesse), and Veronica; 59 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren: 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. View complete obituary at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019