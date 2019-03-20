Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Crone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Jane (Parrette, Parente) Crone

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Jane (Parrette, Parente) Crone Born on Valentine's Day, 1937, with red hair and a heart-shaped face, Patricia Jane (Parrette, Parente) Crone heard the sound of our Lord's trumpet on March 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James Edgar Parrette and Emma Marie (Schmeiser) Parrette, Pat was a feisty oldest child, who's personality matched her red hair. She was horse mad as a child until a rock throwing incident banned her from horses for over a year and cured her forever of a bad temper. She began modeling in high school, and continued to do so for the next 50 years. She had a beautiful, God given instrument in her voice. She met her first husband, James Phillip Parente, when she was a freshman in high school. They were married on July 2, 1955. While she raised her children, she continued to model, being featured in Chris Craft and Gerber ads, and even on a cover of a jazz album. All the while, she sang. In the church choir, for weddings, funerals, and in plays, first in Grand Rapids, then later in Kansas City, where her family relocated in 1969. Pat joined Polaroid in the early 70's as a merchandising and sales rep and worked for them for over 20 years. Jim preceded her in death on March 12, 1983. Pat continued to sing in first the St. Agnes choir for over 40 years, then the Good Shepherd choir for 12 years. She met, dated and then married John Edward Crone in 1993. John also preceded her in death on May 31, 2017. Pat's brother, James Everett Parrette, preceded her in death, and she leaves her sister Nancy Ann, brother Douglas Ryan, and children James Raman Parente, Lawrence, Lori Marie (Tom) Frederick, Prairie Village, Patrick Jon (Theresa) Parente, North Pole, AK, and Christopher RochParente, North Pole. AK. She also leaves her step-children, Shawn (Frank) Johnson, John Edward (Kelly) Crone, and Kenna (Scott) Skinner. She leaves grandchildren Ryan Streck, Patrick (Cristen) Frederick, Matthew Frederick, Laura Marie (Tyler) Ray, Patricia (Sam) Pitka, and James Frederick; Francesca (Daniel) Lang, Sam Johnson, and Jacqueline Johnson; Hadley and Seville Skinner, and John Edward Cash Crone ; great grandchildren Xander Ray, Charley Ray, Wake Ray, Caroline and Paige Frederick, Cooper and ColbeyPikta; Natalie, Adelina and Alexandra Lang; her beloved nieces Jamie and Michelle, with brother Andy, and so many other family and wonderful friends she has met and kept in touch with throughout her life. She was a beautiful and classy lady, who could dress up like a queen and then play softball in the backyard with her children and the neighborhood kids, who always flocked to the Parente household in the 70's. She entertained family, friends and audiences with her amazing voice. The family wishes to thank Kansas City Hospice, especially nurse Rachel, who cared for Pat along with her four children and step-children in her last days. She courageously battled lung cancer for over 5 years in her usual no-nonsense way. The family suggests donations be made to Kansas City Hospice and Pallative Care at www.kchospice.org. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 West 75th Street, Shawnee, KS. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, with burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, and a luncheon in the Church Social Hall directly following. We wish you sweet dreams, Patty!



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries