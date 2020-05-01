Patricia Jane Thomson
Patricia Jane Thomson Patricia Jane Thomson, 94, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away April 24, 2020. Patricia was born Oct. 4, 1925 to Roxie and Elizabeth Herron. She married the love of her life James A. Thomson on Jan. 24, 1943. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Schwartz (Robert) of Tucson, AZ; her son, Howard Thomson (Linda) of Joplin, MO; daughter in-law, Ida Thomson of Kearney, MO; grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, her son Kenneth, and a grandson, James Schwartz. No services are planned at this time. Langford Funeral Home is handling arrangements (816) 524-3700

Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2020.
