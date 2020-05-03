Patricia Joyce Mangialomini Patricia Joyce Mangialomini, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in NKC on May 13, 1940. She held many careers: Dance instructor, Clairvoyant, bus driver, hair dresser, nail tech, real estate agent. She and husband Randy had a band where she was known as Patti Jo. She is survived by three children; Clifford J. Smith (DeLynne), Jeffery Smith, Lisa R. Wilson (John). She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Wanda Dohrn, Gloria Hill-Mangialomini, John Mangialomini and Gene Manning. Joyce was married 4 times; Herbert Smith (deceased), Richard Vail, Edward Lopez and Randolph (Randy) Ritter (deceased). Due to restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.





