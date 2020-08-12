Patricia "Pat/Patty" June Petrie Patricia "Pat/Patty" June Petrie, age 79 of Kansas City, MO went home to be with her Lord on August 9, 2020, in North Kansas City, MO. Pat was born in Kansas City, MO to Hollis Hensley and Edith (Watskey) Hensley on October 6, 1940. She attended Central High School in Kansas City, MO. She later attended one term at Central Missouri State University, where she met the love of her life, Bert Petrie. Just 5 months later, Bert (22) and Pat (18) married on April 24, 1959. At that time, Pat worked at Commerce Bank to help put Bert through school. She eventually moved on to work for Bendix, until having children. Their first daughter Paige (Petrie) Woodring was born in 1963, and their second daughter Sheli (Petrie) Blakemore was born 13 months later in 1964. Pat's parents, Hollis Hensley and Edith Watskey Jons, uncle Louis Watskey, half-sister Rosemary Hensley Weir and half-brother Hollis Hensley Jr preceded her in death. Pat is survived by her husband, Bert, daughters Paige (Petrie) Woodring of Lenexa, KS, Sheli (Petrie) Blakemore and husband Greg of Kansas City, MO, aunt Dorothy Watskey of Carrollton, MO, grandson Maxx Woodring and wife Emily of Kansas City, MO, and granddaughter Mikah Blakemore. She enjoyed being out in the sun beside a pool or a lake. She was an excellent cook and freely shared her recipes and cooking tips with many. She and Bert spent many weekends hosting parties and gatherings with their friends and sometimes their daughter's friends in their home, whether poolside in Grandview, MO or at their lake home in Roach, MO. She enjoyed travelling with Bert across the US attending many State Gourd Show competitions and also travelling across the globe learning about other parts of the world, playing cards, and beating everyone at Wheel of Fortune puzzles. Pat will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. No public ceremony will be held. Donations honoring Patricia Petrie may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or NorthCare Hospice House.