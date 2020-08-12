1/
Patricia June "Pat/Patty" Petrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat/Patty" June Petrie Patricia "Pat/Patty" June Petrie, age 79 of Kansas City, MO went home to be with her Lord on August 9, 2020, in North Kansas City, MO. Pat was born in Kansas City, MO to Hollis Hensley and Edith (Watskey) Hensley on October 6, 1940. She attended Central High School in Kansas City, MO. She later attended one term at Central Missouri State University, where she met the love of her life, Bert Petrie. Just 5 months later, Bert (22) and Pat (18) married on April 24, 1959. At that time, Pat worked at Commerce Bank to help put Bert through school. She eventually moved on to work for Bendix, until having children. Their first daughter Paige (Petrie) Woodring was born in 1963, and their second daughter Sheli (Petrie) Blakemore was born 13 months later in 1964. Pat's parents, Hollis Hensley and Edith Watskey Jons, uncle Louis Watskey, half-sister Rosemary Hensley Weir and half-brother Hollis Hensley Jr preceded her in death. Pat is survived by her husband, Bert, daughters Paige (Petrie) Woodring of Lenexa, KS, Sheli (Petrie) Blakemore and husband Greg of Kansas City, MO, aunt Dorothy Watskey of Carrollton, MO, grandson Maxx Woodring and wife Emily of Kansas City, MO, and granddaughter Mikah Blakemore. She enjoyed being out in the sun beside a pool or a lake. She was an excellent cook and freely shared her recipes and cooking tips with many. She and Bert spent many weekends hosting parties and gatherings with their friends and sometimes their daughter's friends in their home, whether poolside in Grandview, MO or at their lake home in Roach, MO. She enjoyed travelling with Bert across the US attending many State Gourd Show competitions and also travelling across the globe learning about other parts of the world, playing cards, and beating everyone at Wheel of Fortune puzzles. Pat will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. No public ceremony will be held. Donations honoring Patricia Petrie may be made to Alzheimer's Association or NorthCare Hospice House.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home - Camdenton
15 Clint Avenue
Camdenton, MO 65020
573-346-2265
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved