Patricia Kay White Patricia Kay White, 68, of Overland Park, KS passed away on June 13, 2020 at home with her daughters by her side and with the kind support of Hospice. Pat was the youngest daughter of Lloyd and Golda Hobbs of Kansas City, KS, born in 1952. Pat married the love of her life, Louis Edward White in 1971 and proceeded to have 2 children and 5 grandchildren. There will be a private memorial that will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10am, you can view the service live by visiting her website at www.johnsoncountychapel.com where a full obituary can be also viewed. Donations can be made to the Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Pat's honor.


