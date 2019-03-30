|
Patricia L. Bucklinger Patricia L. Bucklinger died on March 28, 2019 at Newman Regional Health. She was 76. Patricia was born June 4, 1942 to Lenvill and Lois (Vinyard) Bowlin in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1960, and attended the Kansas City, Kansas Junior College. She married Larry A. Bucklinger on December 2, 1961. Patricia spent her working career as a secretary, working a number of years for Trans World Airline and Didde Graphics Systems. She was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Lenvillene (Bowlin) Stanton. She is survived by her husband. No services are planned. Charter Funerals in Emporia, Kansas has the arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 30, 2019