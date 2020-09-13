Patricia L. Knox Patricia Lucille "Patti" Knox, 76, of Liberty, MO, passed away September 9, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Thursday, September 17, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plattsburg, MO at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Patti was born November 30, 1943, in Independence, MO, the daughter of George William Beal and Nancy (Prosick) Beal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Eugene Knox, in 2012. Survivors include her children, Daniel Abrams (Stephanie), Amy Knox and Patrick Knox (Cassie); six grandchildren; step-children, Mike, Jim, Karen and Scott and their families; and sister, Jeanette Rexroad (Harry). Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.