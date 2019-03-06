|
Patricia Lee McGuire Patricia Lee McGuire, 67, passed away March 2, 2019. Patricia was active in helping abused women and children through the Rebound Center. She raised money for the United Way and adopted families for Christmas. She was an aide with the Jackson County legislature body and worked on many political campaigns. Visitation 6-8pm, Thurs. March 7, Funeral Service 1pm Fri. March 8, Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO. For more information www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019