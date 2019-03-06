Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee McGuire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Lee McGuire Obituary
Patricia Lee McGuire Patricia Lee McGuire, 67, passed away March 2, 2019. Patricia was active in helping abused women and children through the Rebound Center. She raised money for the United Way and adopted families for Christmas. She was an aide with the Jackson County legislature body and worked on many political campaigns. Visitation 6-8pm, Thurs. March 7, Funeral Service 1pm Fri. March 8, Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO. For more information www.mtmoriah.net.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.