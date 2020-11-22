Patricia Lou EnglandNovember 14, 2020Lenexa, Kansas - On November 14, 2020, Patricia Lou England passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.Patricia was born April 7, 1928 to Grady B. & Lily Sanders in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita North High School and attended Business College. She worked at Davis Manufacturing where she met her husband of 46 years, Steve England. They settled in Kansas City and raised 4 children.Patricia is preceded in death by her 4 sisters, 2 brothers, husband, and her eldest daughter and son.She is survived by one son, one daughter, four grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.Patricia loved decorating and always made any home beautiful and welcoming. She loved flowers and gardening, always having a beautiful array of flowers. She enjoyed and studied the birds and butterflies that enjoyed her garden.Patricia's greatest joy though was her grandchildren. She loved them deeply and shared with them her laughter and fun sense of humor. Patricia will be missed for her love and dedication to her family, her ongoing strength and her sense of humor.At this time, no services are planned.